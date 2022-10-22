PTI workers protest Imran’s disqualification

PESHAWAR: Like other cities of the country, the workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took to streets and staged protests here on Friday against the disqualification of former prime minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference.

As soon as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the verdict to disqualify the PTI chairman in the Toshakhana reference, party activists came out to stage protests to show resentment over the verdict.

The protesting PTI workers blocked roads and set used tyres on fire besides chanting slogans in favour of Imran Khan and against the ECP.

The protest of the PTI workers caused a huge traffic jam in the provincial capital as most of the roads witnessed gridlock during the protest, suspending the flow of traffic.

The commuters faced difficulty in reaching their destinations as the vehicles moved at a snail’s pace due to the bumper-to-bumper traffic. The traffic jams irked the road users who expressed displeasure over the blockade of the roads by the protesters.

The PTI workers staged a protest on the main stadium chowk in the Peshawar cantonment.

The protest prompted the authorities to deploy cops in order to protect government installations and possible vandalism by the protesters.

The PTI workers also blocked the Pir Zakori flyover on the main GT Road in Peshawar near the motorway.

MANSEHRA: People in the upper parts of Hazara division took to the streets to protest the disqualification of the former prime minister Imran Khan in Toshakhana reference.

The PTI activists and workers staged protests in Mansehra, Upper Kohistan, Oghi and other parts of the division and blocked the main roads to traffic by torching tyres.

The angry protesters blocked the Karakoram Highway in Mansehra and Upper Kohistan and termed the disqualification of PTI Chief Imran Khan by the ECP an injustice.