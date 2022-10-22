ARL celebrates Energy Week

Rawalpindi : ‘Energy Week’ was celebrated at Attock Refinery Limited (ARL) from October 17 to 21, 2022 to reaffirm its commitment and inculcate energy management and conservation culture. This celebration is being organised in-line with World Energy Day (22nd October), says a press release.

The purpose of this celebration was to educate, motivate and enhance energy consciousness of employees for strengthening their commitment towards energy conservation at workplace. Energy awareness sessions were arranged throughout the organisation to ensure maximum participation of all the employees including the shop floor level workers for creating awareness about energy management & conservation.