70pc work on multi-billion road projects completed

Islamabad : Almost 70 percent of work on multi-billion ongoing road projects has been completed and the remaining work will be completed in the coming months.

The progress report compiled by the civic agency highlighted the ongoing work on Rawal Interchange, Margalla Highway, and IJP Road and indicated that these projects are fast nearing completion.

As far as traffic management solutions are concerned the report stated that work on Rawal Flyover, Road Work, and Rawal Underpass has been fully completed and these facilities opened for general traffic.

“Eighty percent of work on Rawal Road work has been completed while twenty percent and eighteen percent of work on Margalla Underpass and Margalla Road Work has been completed respectively,” it said.

The report also highlighted progress on the ongoing Margalla Highway project and stated that work on Railway Bridge has been completed while the remaining twenty percent of work on Earth Work would be completed in the next few days. Similarly, eighty percent of work on Road Works (including Asphalt) has been completed while only ten percent of work on culverts is yet to be completed.

Sixty-five percent and fifty-five percent of work on drains and curb stones have been completed respectively. The work on Shah Allah Ditta Underpass and electrical works/light is still in the initial stages.

The report revealed that almost ninety percent of work on bridges has been completed in the ongoing IJP Road project. Sixty-five percent, seventy percent, and sixty percent of work on flyovers, culverts, and road work has been completed respectively.

An official has informed that the progress report on ongoing road projects showed that the work is underway at a faster pace and these projects would be completed in the stipulated timeframe.

“The progress reports are also sent to the Prime Minister Secretariat that keeps vigil over the pace of work on the development projects,” he said.