‘Nation’s dignity should not be compromised while seeking aid’

Islamabad Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director of the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) has said that the nation’s dignity should not be comprised when Pakistan may seek international support for the flood victims and survivors.

Dr Suleri was speaking at a seminar on “Poverty eradication and food security” organised here by SDPI.

Dr Suleri said that at least eight million people were displaced in recent floods and only 600,000 could get camps to live therein while the rest are staying under the open sky. The displaced people lost their shelters and livelihoods and are highly vulnerable to one-time meals and diseases, he said adding that children need nutritious food and vaccination, as the risk of various diseases is increasing day by day. He observed that the world is confronted with difficult times and the recent reports of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund warn that we are in a perfect storm; poverty is rising with the onset of COVID-19 and is further amplified by the Triple-C crisis confronting the world. He further said that we must utilise this as an opportunity to reset, reconstruct and readdress all these inequalities and deficiencies.

Chris Kaye, Country Director of the World Food Programme, said there is no dignity without food and food is fundamental to a healthy and prosperous society and it depends upon capitalising on the agricultural production capacity of the country. He said that 345 million people in 82 countries are faced with food insecurity, and the number was 282 million at the beginning of 2022 and 135 million before COVID-19.

Farrukh Toirov, Deputy Representative of the Food and Agriculture Organisation, said that Pakistan is home to around 15-16% of food insecure people, and the situation worsened due to recent floods and pandemics. He informed the participants that 9.5 acres of agricultural land across the country is inundated by flood water and the government statistics show that about 4.5 million acres of crop incurred extensive damage.

Shoaib Sultan Khan, Chairperson of the Rural Support Programme Network, suggested that social mobilisation is central to poverty alleviation. He stressed designing poverty eradication programmes and interventions based on comprehensive consultations with real beneficiaries and stakeholders.

Irshad Khan Abbassi, Head of Innovation and Integration, at Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF), said that Pakistan is 92nd country on the Global Hunger Index (GH) and the ranking was on the decline since the outbreak of COVID-19.