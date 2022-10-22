Bear cub rescued, shifted to rehab centre

Islamabad L: Another 2-year-old black bear cub has been rescued from Gujranwala and shifted to a temporary shelter in Margallah Hills National Park (MHNP).

According to the details, a black baby bear named Cuckoo was rescued with the help of the Punjab Wildlife Department on a tip-off by an animal lover.

When the wildlife department was informed about this baby bear, it immediately responded and constituted a team that rescued it from Gujranwala. Later, Cuckoo was shifted to Islamabad for his medical treatment and rehabilitation at the temporary centre in the national park.

The officials removed his painful nose ring and tight collar and provided medical treatment to the bear. He is currently free from pain and relaxing at his new home in the natural environment.

The baby bear will stay in the centre until he fully recovers and gets prepared to go to the jungle. He will be sent to his natural habitat, but will not be left there as the officials will keep monitoring him for some time to ensure that he can survive in the open forest.

The Punjab government had recommended a ban on the private possession of bears and monkeys but still bear baiting and dancing is considered a popular sport. In the fight, the bear is tied by the nose and its nails are cut. It is made to fight at least three dogs that attack its nose during the round.

There is only one established Bear Sanctuary in the Balkasar area but it often refuses to adopt rescued bears due to the absence of space and limited financial resources. The Balkasar Bear Sanctuary is in the Salt Range in Punjab province and at a lower altitude with warmer weather conditions.

The newly rescued baby bear will first stay alone after which he will be introduced to other bears that are already going through the rehabilitation process in the centre.