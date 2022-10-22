Another 160 test positive for dengue in a day

Rawalpindi : Another 160 patients have been confirmed positive for dengue fever from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the total number of confirmed patients so far registered from the twin cities to well over 8,100 on Friday.

The number of patients who tested positive for dengue fever from the twin cities shows that the dengue fever outbreak is still hitting the population hard in this region of the country despite a significant fall in temperature.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that confirmation of 160 more patients positive for the infection from ICT and Rawalpindi district has taken the tally to 8,105 of which 12 patients have so far lost their lives. To date, a total of nine deaths due to dengue fever have been reported from the federal capital and three from Rawalpindi.

According to details, as many as 62 individuals belonging to the Rawalpindi district tested positive for dengue fever in the last 24 hours taking the tally from the district to 3910. On Friday, a total of 177 dengue fever patients were undergoing treatment at the three teaching hospitals in town including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, and District Headquarters Hospital of which 128 patients had already tested positive for the infection. According to District Health Department Rawalpindi, five of the admitted patients at BBH were in critical condition on Friday morning.

On the other hand, another 98 individuals belonging to the federal capital have tested positive for dengue fever in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 4,195.