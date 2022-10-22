PO wanted in murder case held

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Police here on Friday arrested an accused wanted in murder of four persons.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad police managed to arrest an accused, who along with accomplices had allegedly killed four persons namely Abdullah, Naseem, Hamza and Ishtiaq and also injured namely Ghulam Nabi, Jahangir, Ghulam Mustafa, Nasir Ali, Rashid, Haider, Shahzaib, Saleem, Shehryar, Zahid and others. A case was registered in 2019 in Sadiqabad, he added. The spokesman informed that police working on human intelligence and scientific lines managed to net the accused.