Police structure reframed, bifurcated in 5 divisions under CPOs

Islamabad : The authorities, for the first time, have restructured the entire administrative and operational body of the Federal Capital Police under the command of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad.

The IGP issued a notification regarding the structural changes in the organisation policing on Friday.

Strengthening the police station, the Station House Officer (SHO) has been held responsible for the complete working of the operational and administrative segments with the assistance of officers of the ranks of sub-inspector in In-charge of Operations and In-charge of Administration, while, the SHO would be responsible for investigation section of the police station.

Shaping the outlines of the commanding skeleton of the policing, it has decided to bifurcate the structure into five different divisions - Headquarters, Security, Operations, Training, and Safe City - of the departmental workings. Capital Police Officers (CPOs) of the ranks of Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs) would command each division of the police department.

Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Police (Establishment), AIG (General & Development), AIG (Operations), AIG (Logistics & Headquarters), SP (Headquarters), DSP (Headquarters), and DSP (Judicial Guard) would work under the orders of CPO (Headquarters).

CPO (Security) would command the Security Division comprising of SSP (Security), SP (PM House & Office), SP (Aiwan-e-Saddar), SP (Supreme Court), SP (Secretariat Security Guard), SP (VVIP Security), and SP (DPD).

CPO (Operations) would command 14 sections of operational police with 3 SSPs who would after three different sections of the department - SSP (Investigations), SSP (Operations), and SSP (Counter Terrorism Department CTD).

SP (Special Investigation Units SIUs) East, SP (SIUs) West, and DSP (Legal) would deliver their duties under the orders of SSP (Investigations).

DPO (City), DPO (Saddar), DPO (Industrial Area), DPO (Rural), SP (Plan & Patrol), DSP (Eagle) and DSP (Falcon) would also the under the supervision of SSP (Operations). And SSP (CTD) would look after the working of SP (Operations and CTD).

SSP (SPU) and SP (Operations CTD) would be under the command of CPO (Training).

CPO (Training) would command the departments working under SSP (SPU), Commandant (PTC), SSP (Law & Order), and SP (ARU).

CPO (Safe City) would command CTO (Chief Traffic Officer) ITP and SSP (Safe City). SP (Traffic East), SP (Traffic West) would be supervised by the CTO and Director (IT) and Director (System) have been given under the supervision of SSP (Safe City).

While AIG (Special Branch) would work directly under the command of IGP.