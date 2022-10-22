Criminals arrested

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi Police in their ongoing operations against lawbreakers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 19 drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders and seized over nine kg narcotics, liquor and illegal weapons from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, in line with special directive of City Police Officer, Rattaamral, Waris Khan, Bani, New Town, Dhamial, Kalar Syedan and Gungmandi police conducted raids and rounded up 10 drugs peddlers and bootleggers and recovered over nine kg charras, five litres liquor and two bottles of liquor from their possession.

Similarly, raids were also conducted to net illegal weapon holders and City, Gungmandi, New Town, R.A. Bazar, Airport and Chontra police held nine accused on recovery of eight 30 bore pistols, a Kalashnikov and ammunition.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.