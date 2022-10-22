Security remains tight in City

LAHORE:Security around mosques, Imam Bargahs, shrines, and sensitive installations remained tight on the occasion of Juma-tul-Mubarak.
CCPO Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar had issued directions to the senior police officers to ensure foolproof security arrangements in wake of the present country situation. Senior police officers visited different areas of the City, including mosques, religious places, markets and business hubs to check the security arrangements. Police checked all the vehicles, particularly suspicious persons at the entry and exit points of the city. Moreover, search and sweep operations were also conducted.
