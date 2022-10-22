Students lock PU gate over arrest of fellow

LAHORE:A group of students of Punjab University (PU) locked the university’s main gate on Friday morning as a protest over the arrest of one of their fellows recently, causing trouble to students, teachers and employees to enter the university. The situation continued for quite some time, which also caused a traffic mess outside the PU New Campus. The students dispersed after recording their protest. Meanwhile, the PU Academic Staff Association (ASA) expressed concern over the situation in an emergent meeting.
