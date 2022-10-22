‘Prosperity of flood-affected farmers priority’

LAHORE:A spokesperson for Punjab Agriculture Department on Friday said that agricultural development and prosperity of flood-affected farmers are top priorities of the Punjab government.
He said one bag of wheat seeds of approved varieties and one bag of DAP for flood-affected areas was agreed with federal government on wheat sowing but the Centre was providing only a few thousand sacks of wheat seeds to the flood affected farmers which were not enough.
