 
close
Saturday October 22, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

‘Prosperity of flood-affected farmers priority’

By Our Correspondent
October 22, 2022

LAHORE:A spokesperson for Punjab Agriculture Department on Friday said that agricultural development and prosperity of flood-affected farmers are top priorities of the Punjab government.

He said one bag of wheat seeds of approved varieties and one bag of DAP for flood-affected areas was agreed with federal government on wheat sowing but the Centre was providing only a few thousand sacks of wheat seeds to the flood affected farmers which were not enough.

Comments