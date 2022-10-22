11 cops transferred

LAHORE:IG Punjab Friday issued transfer and posting orders of 11 police officers.

Matti Ullah has been posted as SP Investigation, Chiniot, Ahmed Yar SDPO Nishatabad, Faisalabad, Reham Qadir SDPO Sadar TT Singh, Asif Rashid SDPO Sangla, Nankana Sahib, Nasir Nawaz as SDPO Kamalia, TT Singh and Ehsan Ullah SDPO Sadar Hafizabad. Services of Abbas Akhtar and Ibrahim Dareshak were placed at the disposal of Addl IGP South Punjab and services of Akhtar Ali and Zafar Iqbal at the disposal of Addl IGP Special Branch Punjab. Muhammad Aslam was directed to report to CPO Punjab Lahore.