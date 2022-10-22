Lawyers term verdict political

LAHORE:The legal fraternity has termed decision of Election Commission of Pakistan against PTI Chairman Imran in Tosha Khana reference “political” rather than a legal decision and in protest Punjab Bar Council announced the strike in the province.

The Punjab Bar termed the ECP decision unconstitutional. It said there was a warlike situation in the country due to the ECP’s verdict. The bar termed the ECP's decision a threat to national security and announced strike for today (Saturday).

Advocate Azhar Siddique while talking to The News said that the ECP has no authority and jurisdiction in view of Section 137 read with Section 167 and 174 read with Article 63(1)(p) to disqualify or de-seat Imran Khan. He said that the ECP had given a political decision and moved into false jurisdiction. Advocate Salman Akram Raja commenting on the matter on his twitter handle said that the politics of disqualification was a pathetic ploy in the past and remains so Friday. Using the facade of the law as a weapon to achieve political “success” while polluting the institutions of the state is not just short-sighted it is idiotic. It is a weapon that bites back. He said that if Imran Khan filed deficient asset statements, prosecution under section 137 of the Election Act 2017 was possible within 120 days of the filing of such statements. The last such statement was filed on 31.12.2021. Prosecution could have been commenced by 30.4.2022 and this this was not done, Raja added.

He said that filing a wrong statement of assets does not lead to disqualification. Disqualification can occur only if prosecution is commenced within 120 days of filing and upon conviction sentence of two years of more is awarded. This is no longer possible. He elaborated that if someone is to be declared disqualified as “Ghair-Sadiq” on account of the filing of wrong statements then this declaration can only come from a court, not the ECP, under Article 62(1)(f).