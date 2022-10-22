Govt urged to approve law for home-based workers

LAHORE:A network of organisations paid tribute to 12 million home-based workers (HBWs) who have silently contributed to the country's economy and demanded enactment of HBWs law in Punjab.

While observing International HBWs Day, the officials of Labour and Human Resource Department, Social Welfare Department, Punjab Social Protection Authority and civil society members appreciated HomeNet Pakistan for its work for HBWs' recognition across Pakistan, in a joint session organised in collaboration with Mumkin Alliance Friday.

The participants gave recommendations on this occasion. Among them was a separate framework for women workers in the provincial labour policy and fair wages for the home-based workers.

The key to HBWs' empowerment is the collective voice. Veteran politician and rights activist Mehnaz Rafi demanded speedy promulgation of HBWs law in Punjab which is pending in the assembly since 2021. Humera Aslam highlighted the need of proper data collection of HBWs and developing a data index of women in formal and informal employment. Labour and Human Resource department Deputy Secretary Rao Zahid Mahmood informed the meeting that the bill tabled in assembly was referred to Labour Standing Committee which did not attend to it. Now it will be re-presented to the assembly. The government is committed to ensure enactment of HBWs' Act in letter and spirit, he said. He also shared the ILO C-177 clause and importance in line with the draft law. The Punjab government has allocated Rs156 million for data collection of HBWs and DWs of Punjab. The survey is ongoing. It will provide empirical evidence of women in informal sector for effective policy making, implementation of laws in Punjab. Ume Laila, Executive Director Homenet Pakistan, in her message applauded the efforts of HBWs for collective voice.