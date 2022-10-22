Govt, politicians urged to consider people’s problems

LAHORE:Political and economic conditions will further deteriorate after the results of the recent by-elections in Pakistan while political reconciliation is also not seen around. The rulers and all politicians should change their political attitude and should consider the worsening economic condition of the people.

These views were expressed by the discussants in the Jang Economic Session on “By Election- a new scenario of politics -politics of reconciliation or long march”. The panelists were Qayyum Nizami, Ehtesham Rabbani, Madni Khan, Amina Ulfat and Sajida Mir while moderated by Sikindar Lodhi.

Qayyum Nizami said the by-elections were a unique event in Pakistan’ history when head of political party is not taking oath after winning the election from six seats at the cost of millions of public money spent on the election. He said in prevailing political background no one was thinking about the people while the country was almost defaulted. He asked Imran Khan to think about the country as country faced a big disaster due to floods alongside drowning under the burden of debts after by-election long march was not good for the economy. The country’s economy will face threats from this long march. The politicians should take all decisions keeping the people’s point of view in front and not from the political point of view.

Ehtesham Rabbani said political and non-political powers were afraid of constitution. He believed winning and then not taking the oath was an insult to the people. The elections cost a lot of money which the people pay in the form of taxes. In this case, there should be a law that refunds all expenses if the representative does not take the oath. He mentioned the reconciliation was an essential part of politics.

Madni Khan said people know Imran Khan’s position very well and they also know that Imran Khan did not take oath. He said the election was a clear proof of what the people think. Majority of the people are with Imran Khan and Imran Khan’s aim is to create a peaceful and prosperous Pakistan based on Islamic principles. Pakistan should move towards economic independence. The better policies needed to be made for development of all the sectors.

Amina Ulfat said Pakistan is a victim of global power and facing international as well as domestic moves. There is a game of chess between the two powers. Earlier, one government was not allowed to complete the five years term and now a popular leader is out of the Prime Minister house while the people from all four provinces are with him and unpopular people are ruling. She said no one is thinking of the people in Pakistan. Everyone is thinking of the next game of chess. We are standing on the brink of disaster and we are all responsible for it, she added.

Sajida Mir said the by-elections has given a new political brand to Pakistan and now we have to see how it is used. Pakistani people are worried. If the dollar goes above 250, 270, what will happen to the country? We talk about elections and not think about the people. The people are starving for bread, there is nothing to wear, inflation and high electricity bills are bothering the people and they are committing suicide. On the other hand, we don’t think anything about trade.

A lot of aid comes to the country due to floods but where does it go, the people should come together and take account of it and at the same time Pakistan should fix its own affairs instead of depending on the IMF. How long will the IMF take our decisions, she questioned?