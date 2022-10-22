Massive traffic jams follow protests

LAHORE:Massive traffic jams were witnessed after PTI activists staged protests at more than 10 points in the City against disqualification order by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against PTI Chief Imran Khan.
As the decision was announced, the protesters gathered outside PTI main office "Insaf House" at Jail Road. They blocked road in front of the house on one side. It resulted in traffic mess. Gradually, the protests spread in other parts of the City.
In few hours, they gathered at Shahdara Chowk, Kalma Chowk, Samanabad, Thokar Niaz Beg, Babu Sabu, GPO Chowk, Bank Stop on Ferozepur Road, Bhatta Chowk, Youhanabad and Ring Road, Harbanspura. These included the main entry and exit points and roads of the City. The blockade caused nuisance for the general public as they remained stuck in traffic for many hours.
The commuters remained stuck in the traffic for hours as the vehicles moved at a snail’s pace.
The IGP Faisal Shahkar issued special instructions to the RPOs, DPOs that they should not allow blockage of roads. IG Punjab while issuing the directive said that special measures should be taken to save people travelling on the main highways, especially families, from travel problems while the motorway and inter-district roads should not be allowed to be blocked for traffic.
