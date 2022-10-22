Human rights protection priority, says minister

LAHORE:First Political Secretaries of the Canadian Embassy James McNee, Miss Amanda De Sadeleer and Senior Political Officer Muhammad Zubair called on Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Environment Protection and Cooperatives Muhammad Basharat Raja in his chamber at Punjab Assembly.

Issues related to human rights, minorities, political situation and general elections were discussed during the meeting. The provincial minister while talking to the Canadian diplomats said that the protection of human rights, especially of minorities, is being ensured in Punjab. “Compared to other provinces, Punjab was the first to create a separate department for human rights and minority affairs”, he said. He told the delegation that PTI government had taken steps for human rights and minorities in Punjab during its tenure. “Minorities in Punjab enjoy all constitutional and legal rights”, said the minister.

Hasan Murtaza: Canadian High Commission delegation called on Parliamentary leader and General Secretary PPP Central Punjab Syed Hasan Murtaza at PPP Secretariat here Friday. First Secretary Mr James McKinney, First Secretary for Political Affairs Ms Amanda Sadlier, and Political Officer M Zubair were part of Canadian High Commission delegation.

MPA Makhdoom Usman Mehmood and PPP Central Punjab leaders Dr Khalid Javed Jan, Rana Jawad, Ahsan Rizvi and Afraz Naqvi attended the meeting. According to PPP Central Punjab spokesperson matters regarding current political situation, by-election results, upcoming general elections and Pakistan-Canada relations were discussed during the meeting. First Secretary James McKinney said that Pakistan’s major problems are inflation, bad governance and political instability. He said Canada, like other countries, faced problems of food security and shortage of energy. Hasan Murtaza expressed his hope that under the leadership of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, Pakistan-Canada relations will touch new heights. He told that Pakistan wants justice on the damages caused due to climate change.