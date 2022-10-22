ECP’s verdict to increase Imran’s popularity: Basharat

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Basharat Raja condemned the Election Commission's decision against Imran Khan and said that disqualifying the most popular leader of Pakistan will increase his popularity manifolds.

During a press conference at DGPR along with Punjab Govt Spokesperson Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, he said that hundreds of thousands of people came out on the streets without any call from any quarter because they think the decision was unconstitutional and illegal. “I understand that the long march has begun. It is a pity that the person who looted billions from this country is sitting in London and is making decisions about the fate of Pakistan, while an attempt was made to punish the most popular leader of Pakistan”, regretted the minister. “In the light of my experience in legal matters, I say that this weak decision will be dismissed by the High Court on first hearing”, he hoped.

Basharat Raja further said that those who decided and those who forged the decision would know how big a mistake they have made. “These people used to bring people to the streets by using patwaris, but today the people came out of their houses without calling anyone. In Rawalpindi itself, the people of my constituency are protesting against the Election Commission in large numbers”. On a question of minus Imran Khan, he said that it would be a mistake. “A leader alone is fighting 13 political opponents. After this blunder, I think Imran Khan will get absolute majority, let alone a two-thirds vote”.

Musarrat Jamshed Cheema said that today is the darkest day in the history of Pakistan. “We will no longer be silent. Imran Khan is our red line,” she warned. She said that those who try to minus Imran Khan, 22 crore people of Pakistan will make them all minus. “A constitutional institution run by public money cannot play the role of Nawaz Sharif's servant”, she said. Musarrat said that earlier Imran Khan used to forbid us to be emotional but now we will not obey anyone. “We will bring this game they have started to the logical end. These people want to push the country towards the end where the cipher wanted to lead”, said Cheema.

Mian Mehmood: Punjab Local Government Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rashid has said that the decision of the Election Commission regarding Imran Khan was very biased which had damaged the reputation of Pakistan around the world. He was addressing a press conference along with former Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Mian Mehmood-ur-Rashid said that protests against the decision were taking place in every street and corner of the country and the protests would increase in coming days. He condemned Maryam Nawaz's demand to arrest Imran and said that Maryam should be ashamed as she herself was a convicted woman while the Supreme Court had declared Imran Khan honest.

The provincial minister said that the recent by-elections had confirmed the popularity of Imran Khan and exposed PDM’s wrong estimates about the popularity of PTI chairman. He said, "When these people could not compete with Imran in the political field, they are resorting to technical basis, but their dream of minus one in PTI will never be fulfilled." He said that People's Party won Karachi seats in by-election through rigging. He said, "If the upcoming elections are transparent, Imran will return with a two-third majority."