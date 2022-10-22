Northern restrict KP to just 173

LAHORE: Khyber Pakhtun-khwa could manage only 175 runs while failing to come in terms of Aamir Jamal, s bowling attack on the first day of the fifth round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy for Northern at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium on Friday.

All-rounder Aamir recorded his first-class career’s second five-wicket while returning with a haul of five for 38.

The right-armer accounted for Kamran Ghulam, Adil Amin, Mohammad Sarwar Afridi, Imran Khan Snr and Irfanullah Shah as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were bowled out for 175 in just 38.5 overs.

Northern captain’s decision to not to contest the toss and opt for bowling paid dividends as the top-score in the innings was only 35 from opener Waqar Ahmed. Northern’s Athar Mehmood took three wickets for 95.

Northern, who already dominate the six-team points table, bagged six points (three for bowling out the opposition inside 100 overs and other three for restricting them under 200).

Scores in brief: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 175, 38.5 overs (Waqar Ahmed 35, Sajid Khan 27, Imran Khan Snr 25, Sahibzada Farhan 21, Mohammad Sarwar Afridi 20; Aamir Jamal 5-38, Athar Mehmood 3-95). In another match of Quaid Trophy at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Balochistan were 256 for five in 83.3 overs against Sindh.

Scores: Balochistan 256-5, 83.3 overs (Imran Butt 60, Haseebullah 57 not out, Hussain Talat 54 not out, Haris Sohail 50; Abrar Ahmed 3-93, Ghulam Mudassar 2-69).

In the third match of Quaid Trophy at the Multan Cricket Stadium saw Central Punjab’s Faheem Ashraf and Azhar Ali scoring half-centuries after Southern Punjab elected to bowl.

Scores: Central Punjab 244-6 in 79 overs (Faheem Ashraf 67 not out, Azhar Ali 61, Mohammad Saad 44; Mohammad Ilyas 2-41, Mohammad Sadaqat 2-52).