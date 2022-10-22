Bowling line is strength of Pakistan: Jalal

KARACHI: Pakistan’s former Test and ODI cricketer Jalaluddin has said that on the basis of Pakistan cricket team’s performance against England, New Zealand and Bangladesh in T20 cricket matches, it can be expected to do well at the world cup.

Jalaluddin, who took the world’s first hat-trick in ODIs and is now an ICC level IV coach, while talking to The News, said that Pakistan has wonderful bowling strength but at the same time Pakistan’s middle order batting lineup is vulnerable and on the Australian pitches Pakistani batsman would have to score 160 plus runs to give some room to bowlers.

He appreciated the return of Fakhar Zaman and hoped that his inclusion would improve the batting line performance on Australian pitches and decrease the burden on Babar Azam and Muhammed Rizwan .

He was of the view that Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Khan and Mohammad Asif would have to improve their game so that Pakistan can come in winning position.

He said that if Pakistan scored 180 or something, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Nawaz and Shadab Khan would be able to defend it.

He mentioned that teams are scoring 200 plus runs these days in T2. “But unfortunately our batting line is not so strong as to score 200. The team is dependent only on Baber and Rizwan. Otherwise, there is no consistency and depth in our batting line,” he said.

“How many times they can score winning runs. The middle order batting will have to take responsibility in World Cup matches. Otherwise survival would be difficult,” he added.

He said that 7 matches against England and 5 matches in New Zealand were the best chances to give final shape up to the team. “In the last match the middle order batsman played well and we won. Thus, we can hope that their performance will continue in Australia,” Jalal said.

“One problem in Australia for our batsman will be short pitched deliveries and bouncers. The team management will have to do something about it. Boundaries are long in Australia. Thus, coaches will have to guide the batsmen in this regard,” he said.