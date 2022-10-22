Lacked powers, wasn’t given ‘quality’ time, says outgoing DG

KARACHI: The outgoing Director General of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Col (retd) Asif Zaman on Friday said that he was not happy with his tenure as the Board’s chief because he was not given “quality time”.

“I am not happy with my tenure as DG PSB because I was not given proper and quality time. I was engaged in court cases from day-one,” Asif told ‘The News’ after he was removed from his post on Friday.

Asif was appointed as DG PSB in March 2021 for three years. “I wanted to work on long-term projects including Olympics, Asian Games and South Asian Games.

We were working on a few development projects and some were cancelled by this government. The Karachi project was cancelled and so was the bio-mechanic lab. The things were highly politicised,” he said.

“There are so many issues which I cannot discuss at this stage but overall I am not happy with the way I was treated,” Asif said.

“If you don’t have powers as a DG then the things cannot be run so smoothly and, yes, I was not fully empowered and that created a big issue. I am thankful to the whole sports fraternity, federations, Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and Board’s members for their support during my tenure,” he said.

Before Asif’s appointment as PSB boss the post remained vacant for years and normally the joint secretaries of the IPC Ministry were given additional responsibility of also working as acting DG.

The seat is vacant again with the removal of Asif at a time when major events are ahead and the country is heading towards hosting the 14th South Asian Games.

In his time as DG PSB, Pakistan pulled off a solid performance when it claimed two gold, three silver and three bronze medals in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham recently which was counted as the most impressive display from the Green-shirts in decades. However, one bronze was taken away from Pakistan’s tally when wrestler Ali Asad was found guilty of using performance-enhancing substances.