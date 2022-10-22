 
Saturday October 22, 2022
Rasam gets 75th position in World C'ship By our correspondent

October 22, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Rasam Gull secured 75th position in the qualification round of 25m Pistol at ISSF World Championship in Cairo, Egypt on Friday.

She scored 278 points (90, 93, 95) in the Precision category. She will now participate in the qualification round for the Rapid category.

