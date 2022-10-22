PM sacks PSB chief Asif Zaman

ISLAMABAD: On the recommendation of the Ministry of Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC), the Prime Minister has terminated Col Asif Zaman’s contract as the Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for failing to perform his duties according to the given mandate.

Col Asif was removed from the post following numerous complaints received by the Minister IPC Ensanur Rehman Mazari in the recent past.

The Ministry officials called him twice during the last one month, stressing on him to mend his ways and improve his working capabilities. On Monday he was summoned by the top Ministry officials at Kohsar Office and asked him to resign at the earliest. However, he repeatedly refused to resign.

The Ministry then submitted a detailed summary with the Prime Minister on Thursday, citing multiple reasons and his inability to perform duties as the DG PSB in the best possible way.

The summary sent by the IPC Ministry to PM and available exclusively with ‘The News’ says: “Muhammad Asif Zeman who was appointed as Director General in MP II scale has failed to implement the assigned tasks satisfactorily. His demonstration of leadership qualities was not of the standards demanded by the post

I: He has failed to develop a team but also could not utilize existing human resources effectively for promoting and developing uniform standards of competitions in Sports in Pakistan.

-An element of trust deficit was also observed between him and PSB's officers, resultantly, creating delay in disposal of PSB's official business and administrative Ministry has to step in almost all the cases.

-Due to the non-responsive and non-cooperative attitude of subordinate officers of PSB, the Sports Wing of this Ministry has serious concerns about disposal of court cases on the part of PSB.

-Despite a lapse of' considerable time, service and financial rules of PSB have not yet been framed as previous rules have become redundant.

-Due to his poor leadership, culture of politics has also crept in PSB. On the development side every year millions of rupees have lapsed/surrendered due to poor execution, non-enforcement of contractual obligations between PSB and contracting firms due to weak monitoring and evaluation.

-DG, PSB under PSDP 2021-22 portfolio Rs.3 7 billion was allocated & cut short to Rs.824 million, in which Rs 48 million lapsed due to poor utilization and implementation.

As a head of the Executing Agency, he failed to streamline the business of development portfolio.

-The administrative & financial affairs of PSB Coaching Centres Karachi, Quetta, Lahore arid Peshawar are being managed poorly, evident from internal Audit report of this Ministry for FY 2020-21 It is proposed that the services of Col (Retd.) Muhammad Awl Zaman as Director General, Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), MP-II Scale may be terminated with immediate effect due to his poor performance.

Three different notifications on Col (rtd) Asif termination during the last two days (copies are in possession with The News) were issued. One issued by the Prime Minister Office. The second one by the establishment office and then by the IPC Ministry.

When ‘The News’ approached Col Asif for his comments, he said he had reserved all the rights but did not clearly mention that he would move to the court of law.

“Don’t worry, everything will be alright. I was never allowed to work freely since my appointment. I had many plans but could not implement these,” he said.