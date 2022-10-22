New era for ‘dangerous, very ready’ England

PERTH: Skipper Jos Buttler on Friday hailed a new era for England and warned that his "dangerous" team were "very ready" for their title charge at the Twenty20 World Cup.



England, who along with hosts and holders Australia are the favourites, begin their campaign on Saturday (today) against Afghanistan in Perth.

"We are in a good spot. We have had really good games in the last 10 matches and played some really good cricket," the wicketkeeper-batsman said, striking a buoyant tone.

"On the eve of the tournament we are very ready."

Despite England´s ominous form -- including a series win in Pakistan -- the 32-year-old Buttler dismissed the favourites tag.

"No, far from it, to be honest. I think we are a dangerous team, we have got a lot of talented players who can win games on their own and that´s a huge thing in T20 cricket," he said.

"If you had to choose one (favourite) then it has to be Australia in their own conditions and being reigning champions."

"I mentioned it to the players a lot but this is very much a new era for the English white-ball team," said Buttler.

"A lot of them played in the past era but it´s very much about looking forward now for this group.

"Not to spend too much energy looking backwards. I think it´s really important to be that forward-facing sort of team talking about the future a lot, and that starts with tomorrow."

England missed out on the final in the United Arab Emirates last year after they went down to New Zealand in the semi-finals and Buttler said the shortest format of cricket was "ruthless".

"Only just how ruthless the format is and how much importance there is on every single game," Buttler said, reflecting on what they had learnt from last year´s World Cup.

England start this time against Afghanistan and are also in a group with Australia and last year´s beaten finalists New Zealand.