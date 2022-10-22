Ireland dump out WI to progress at World Cup

HOBART: Veteran opener Paul Stirling slammed an unbeaten 66 as Ireland made the Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 on Friday and sent two-time champions West Indies crashing out.
Disciplined bowling restricted the Caribbean side to 146-5, with Gareth Delany taking a career-best 3-16, before the Irish romped to their target for the loss of just one wicket with 15 balls to spare in Hobart.
Stirling, 32, at his seventh World Cup, shared in a blistering 73-run opening stand with captain Andy Balbirnie to supercharge Ireland´s run chase.
The final Super 12 slot will be decided later Friday when Zimbabwe meet Scotland.
"It means everything. We had a disappointing loss last year at the same stage," said Balbirnie.
"Losing the first game and then coming back and beating a two-time champion in a must-win game... just couldn´t be prouder. Pretty emotional finish to the game."
The West Indies won the tournament in 2012 and 2016 but came to Australia with a new-look team after the likes of Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard retired, and Andre Russell was overlooked.
They stumbled badly in their opening match against Scotland, crashing by 42 runs, before recovering to emphatically beat Zimbabwe.
But in Ireland, who are playing in their seventh straight World Cup and had only been beyond the first round once before, in 2009, they again hit the wall.
"It´s tough, we haven´t batted well in this tournament at all," said West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran.
"This is a learning experience for us. We have disappointed our fans and ourselves. It´s definitely hurting."
After the West Indies won the toss and batted at a breezy Bellerive Oval in Hobart, the Irish bowlers sent down nine dot balls among their first 15.
In frustration, Kyle Mayers launched at a delivery from Barry McCarthy and was caught by Harry Tector at mid-off for one. —AFP
West Indies won the toss
West Indies Innings
Mayers c Tector b McCarthy 1
Charles c Campher b Singh 24
Lewis c Adair b Delany 13
King not out 62
Pooran (c)† c Tector b Delany 13
Powell c Tector b Delany 6
Smith not out 19
Extras: (lb 1, w 7) 8
Total: 20 Ov 146/5
Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-27, 3-71, 4-99, 5-112
Bowling: Little 4-0-31-0, Adair 4-0-26-0, McCarthy 4-0-33-1, Campher 2-0-28-0, Singh 2-0-11-1, Delany 4-0-16-3
Ireland Innings
Stirling not out 66
Balbirnie (c)c Mayers b Hosein 37
Tucker †not out 45
Extras: (nb 1, w 1) 2
Total:17.3 Ov 150/1
Fall of wickets: 1-73
Bowling: McCoy 3.3-0-27-0, Hosein 4-0-38-1, Joseph 4-0-39-0, Smith 2-0-23-0, Holder 4-0-23-0
Match result: Ireland won by 9 wickets
Man of the match: Gareth Delany
Umpire: Ahsan Raza, Chris Gaffaney
