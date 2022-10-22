This refers to the news report, ‘Liz Truss resigns as UK PM, admits she ‘cannot deliver’’ (October 21). When a prime minister caps energy bills for consumers in a tough situation like what we are seeing today where the Russia-Ukraine war is already hurting energy prices all over the world, which in turn is resulting in exorbitant price hikes, a country is bound to fail. It is also important to mention that former UK prime minister Liz Truss did not have an alternate source to fund the gap created by her energy bill decision. In such a situation, the UK would have gone towards the inevitable collapse.

Also, when a prime minister starts to offer tax cuts to the rich without any plan to cover up for the deficit. The realization at the right time that governance will not be possible this way is smart thinking on the part of the former PM. Since Brexit, things have not been the same.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada