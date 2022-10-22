Elections now

A destabilized Pakistan is not good for anyone. A majority of Pakistanis want to see Imran Khan as their next prime minister. By winning six out of the seven seats and defeating all the other contesting parties in the recent by-elections, it is now crystal clear that the PTI is the most popular political party in Pakistan.
The government must do the needful and announce a suitable date for general elections as soon as possible to tackle the rising uncertainty in the country.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
