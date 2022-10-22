Irresponsible comment

The Pakistan-India rivalry is often used as a backdrop for hot-voltage cricket matches between the two countries. When the two teams are on the field, millions across the world watch them play. The high revenue generated by these matches benefit both the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The Pakistan-India relationship is not steady these days, but it is a proven fact that cricket has always helped the two countries start dialogue.

Recently, the president of the Asia Cricket Council (ACC), who is also the BCCI secretary, said that India would not visit Pakistan to play in the Asia Cup 2023 and that a neutral venue should be decided for the tournament. This decision was taken without consulting ACC members into confidence. The PCB thinks that such irresponsible statements can have an impact on Pakistan’s visit to India for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 and other future events in India. This statement damages the spirit of sports. Cricket fans believe that politics should be kept out of sports. The PCB must take a strong stand at every forum for Pakistan’s respect and dignity.

Mehran Khan

Islamabad