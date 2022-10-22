Out of stock

Panadol is an effective painkiller and is widely used across the country. Over the last few weeks, there has been an acute shortage of this important medicine, which is vital for the treatment of the dengue virus. On the one hand, this lethal virus is spreading fast across the country – so many people have experienced symptoms of flu – and on the other, there are massive disruptions in the supply of this essential, life-saving drug.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) needs to act diligently to resolve this problem.

Faqeer Jan

Turbat