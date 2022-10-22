This week marked another miscarriage of justice. Shahrukh Jatoi, the prime accused in the Shahzeb Khan murder case, was acquitted by the Supreme Court. This case started ten years ago when Jatoi and his friends killed 20-year-old Shahzeb Khan. Jatoi also flew out of the country to escape the law. He was eventually brought back. Later, Shahzeb’s family pardoned him as they faced threats.

While the acquittal is based on technical grounds, many people are wondering if such laws favour only the rich. Shahzeb’s family has already said that the compromise was done under pressure. In the Nazim Jokhio case, the victim’s family has also forgiven the accused. Is there any way we can review the pardon process. Should the powerful and rich be allowed to get away with such crimes?

Saman Amjad

Sheikhupura