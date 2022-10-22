An essential shift

Education provides empowerment to students. It helps students think critically and analyze things. However, Pakistan’s education system does not promise such returns. Rote learning is rampant from the primary-school to university levels. In our education system, students are only concerned about their grades. In the modern practical world, an individual’s skill set is important. It is unfortunate that teachers do not pay attention to this essential factor. In most foreign countries, education institutions give students a chance to choose subjects based on their preferences. In our institutions, students are forced to learn courses they have no interest in.

If Pakistan is serious about improving its education standards, it should change the current teaching methods. Students should be evaluated based on their skill sets instead of their grades and rote-learning skills.

Wusatullah Rustamani

Hyderabad