Uncontrolled inflation

Despite the strengthening of the rupee against the dollar on a weekly basis and some stability in petroleum prices, one cannot see any drop in inflation. Prices of daily-use commodities are still uncontrolled, and they continue to increase steadily. The government must pay attention to this painful situation to allow the survival of ordinary people. It seems that no governance exists in the country, and business owners and vendors sell products at their rates with impunity.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad