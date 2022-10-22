Through ‘The Pakistan Saga’, Sabiha Nasr-ud-Deen attempts to portray soft image of Pakistan

Sabiha Nasr-ud-Deen brought Pakistan and its beauty closer to public through her art exhibition titled ‘The Pakistan Saga’ at the ArtCiti gallery in Karachi’s DHA neighbourhood.

The launch event on Thursday was attended by artists, art lovers, art collectors, general public and media. The exhibition will conclude on Monday, October 2024.

For those interested in viewing the artwork of Sabiha, the paintings will leave a lasting impression. To some it would appear to be a déjà vu while others would find it an absorbing experience.

Sabiha has a masters degree in fine arts. She is a gold medalist from the Punjab University’s Fine Arts department. She has been painting and exhibiting her works at various venues inside and outside Pakistan.

She had a solo show at the Arts Council gallery when she was a student. Renowned artist Gulgee wrote in her brochure – "She will go a long way.” Sabiha said she hoped that her works justified the confidence that Gulgee had in her.

After her masters in 1968, she joined CLAC located in the Arts Council building to teach drawing and painting alongside Ali Imam. Speaking on her work, she said it meant a prayer of gratitude and hope. The Pakistan Saga, she said, was an attempt to bring to the viewer the phantasmagoria that was Pakistan, her country.

She said that her works exhibited in the current show brought to the viewer her passion for recording all that had left a mark on her. “In these troubled days I hope my work gives the viewers a sense of pleasure and hope for a better future,” she stressed.

“I paint Pakistan, I paint the people of Pakistan,” she said, adding that in her works showcased at the exhibition, she had painted the landscape of Pakistan and intended to present the country’s soft image.

She said that Pakistan had a ‘big bad wolf’ image out there in the world and she wanted to change it. When asked what she meant by prayer of gratitude, she said that she was thankful to God for all that He had given to the country. There are a total of 50 paintings in the exhibition. She has used oil paints with knives and wash. Portraits are in ink wash.