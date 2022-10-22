NAB asks court to okay decision to freeze Chinese nationals’ accounts

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has requested an accountability court to confirm the corruption watchdog’s order for freezing bank accounts of Chinese companies allegedly involved in fraudulent investment schemes.

On March 17, the NAB Karachi director general had ordered that the nine bank accounts allegedly used to receive the proceeds from the commission of offences be frozen, following an inquiry carried out on a complaint of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

Three of the accounts are under the title of Gold Transmit Network Technology (Pvt) Ltd and Green Apple Super Market (Pvt) Ltd, while the rest are owned by Chinese nationals. The bureau filed an application with the court, seeking confirmation of the order as required under Section 12 (c) of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.

As the matter came up for hearing before Accountability Judge-IV Mukesh Kumar, the investigating officer, Ghulam Abbas, submitted a report informing the judge that the notices issued to the accused persons — Chen Jian Yong and Yu Rong — by the court on May 17 were forwarded to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ director general (China) so they can be served on them at their address in the neighbouring country to file objections to the order regarding the freezing of their accounts. However, he added, he has not yet received the compliance report from the ministry. He said the notices had already been served at the account holders’ addresses in Pakistan.

The IO, therefore, requested the court to confirm the order passed by the NAB Karachi director general. However, the court reissued summons and adjourned the matter till October 31 for the submission of the report of the foreign ministry’s director general (China).

According to NAB, the SECP filed a complaint that two firms — Gold Transmit Network Technology (Pvt) Ltd and Green Apple Super Market (Pvt) Ltd — are allegedly involved in illegal activities of raising unauthorised deposits from the public by launching fraudulent schemes, indulging referral marketing, MLM, Pyramid and Ponzi. They deprived people of their hard-earned money by offering lucrative incentives and hefty amounts.

During the inquiry, the bureau said in its application that the modus operandi of the accused persons/firms was that they would ask the public to register with their companies, after which they were required to deposit the amount either in the bank accounts of the companies or in cash at their offices.

Once the amount was received from the customers, the companies would provide them a specific ID number which could be used to login and manage an individual profile on the company’s websites, it added.

The application said that virtual points were given to the customers against each rupee deposited and these points would increase or decrease as per the changes in the investments. The websites were the prime forum where customers could manage their investments. The monthly profits were given to customers which would also reflect on their profile on the companies’ online portal.

“The websites were already closed before the inquiry was authorised. The companies mainly operated through marketing strategies like luring through agents (mostly current customers were given extra benefits/points to bring new customers), or through social media, publicity stunts, websites etc.,” it claimed. NAB said that a hefty amount of over Rs1.1 billion was transferred to these accounts.