CTD arrests suspect who killed cop, citizen during mugging bid

The Counter-Terrorism Department on Friday arrested a suspect who allegedly killed a cop of the Shaheen Force who was chasing him as he tried to flee the scene after killing a citizen over resistance during a cash-snatching bid in Pak Colony.

Gulzar Ali was arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off in Mauripur. The suspect and his three accomplices looted Rs400,000 from a citizen, Shakeel, in the Bara Board area within the limits of the Pak Colony police on October 19 and opened fire on the man when he refused to give his hard-earned money to them.

After hearing gunshots, a bike-mounted team of the Shaheen Force who was having lunch at a roadside eatery reached the scene and sped their motorbike to chase the fleeing robbers. Upon seeing the cops getting close to them, one of the robbers opened fire on them, killing a cop, namely Nehal, on the spot, and managed to escape the scene with the looted money.

The CTD police initiated an investigation into the double murder and arrested one of the suspects along with a 30bore pistol that was used in the crime. The suspect admitted to his involvement in the crime and shared details of his companions with the police.

Two brothers die

Two brothers who had suffered burn injuries in a house in Gulshan-e-Iqbal succumbed to their injuries during treatment on Friday. Five members of a family suffered burns after their house caught fire due to a short circuit on Wednesday. The other three members were said to be fighting for their life lives at the burns ward of the Civil Hospital. The deceased were identified as 25-year-old Talha Tahir and Hamza Tahir.