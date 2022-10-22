AG put on notice over MQM-P leader’s plea against detention under MPO

The Sindh High Court on Friday issued notices to the advocate general of the province and other respondents on a petition filed by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s veteran leader and former MNA Kanwar Khalid Yunus, who has challenged his detention order under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance 1960.



The home department had on April 8, 2022 issued a detention order for Yunus and Momin Khan Momin, alleging that they had been appointed deputy convener of the banned MQM-London.

The home department’s detention order relied on a report of intelligence agencies stating that both leaders had started their illegal activities to gain a foothold in different areas of Karachi.

The department had expressed the fear that the presence of MQM-London leaders at any public places was likely to pose grave threat to public safety and cause breach of peace and tranquility; therefore, the provincial inspector general of police recommended that the two be detained for three months at least.

Being aggrieved with the MPO restriction, Yunus submitted in the petition that he was 78 years of age and sick and confined to bed care in the care of his family members, besides being continuously under treatment of his neuro physician.

Yunus, who remained MNA for four times in the late 1990s and mid-2000, submitted that he came to know about the issuance of the MPO order by the home department on a false, baseless and fabricated accusation of his alleged association with the MQM-London.

He said his daughter also approached the secretary of the home department with an undertaking about his non-involvement in political activities of the MQM-London and requested withdrawal of the MPO restriction, but to no vail.

The petitioner submitted that for long he had been suffering from multiple diseases at this stage of life and the impugned order had aggravated his miseries. The ex-lawmaker said the issuance of the impugned order against him without any support of incriminating material regarding association with the MQM-London was patently violative of the law. The court was requested to declare the order of the home department illegal and set free the petitioner on pre-arrest bail till final disposal of the case. A division bench, headed by Justice Mohammad Karim Khan Agha, issued notices to the advocate general and the prosecutor general and called their comments on November 8.