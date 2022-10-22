Civil society members question efficacy of Safe City project

Senior members of the Karachi Citizens Forum (KCF) and Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) while addressing a press conference at the PMA House on Friday said the authorities concerned had failed to control the spiraling crime graph in Karachi, owing to which hundreds of citizens had lost their lives during the past few months.

They were of the view that Karachi had been in the headlines for decades in the negative ranks of international indices amongst the ten most unlivable cities. For the last few years, Karachi had also been regarded as the crime capital city of Pakistan.

It was said that the chief minister had announced that Rs30 billion would be sanctioned for the Karachi Safe City program to provide the needed technology, but there was a need for enhancing the police force for making Karachi a smart city.

The event was told that the largest city of Pakistan did not have an elected mayor for years and municipal elections had been deferred again. It was asked what miracle could make Karachi a smart and safe city as even 10,000 CCTV cameras or the 30bn sanctioned for the Karachi Safe City programme would not yield the desired result if the base for success was not secured.

KCF Co-Convener and PMA Secretary General Dr SM Qaiser Sajjad said the civic issues were already mounting an exacerbating burden on the average citizen’s life in the city. The law and order situation remained in a downward spiral making living in Karachi more stressful, he added.

He said that at present, Karachi had a population of over 20 million. He added that it had 2,000 CCTV cameras with blurred screens while the police were politicised, ill-trained in ethics and accountability, ill-equipped, and not adequate in numbers.

KCF senior member Nargis Rehman said Karachi continued to drop on global indices of livability. “We have 2,000 CCTV cameras installed in the city at the moment, most of which are of such poor quality that they do little to assist in catching criminals. We have both an incompetent and insufficient police force, most of which is deployed on VIP duties,” she remarked.

The city was in a dire need of a mayor and was probably the only metropolis in the world functioning without one, she said demanding that the local government elections be held.

Supreme Court Advocate Zia Ahmed Awan said the city lacked accountability on all fronts that had made the system dysfunctional. “We are at a point where, as a lawyer, I feel the government does not care about the Sindh High Court and the Supreme Court,” he said. He was of the view that the city was in dire need of the Supreme Court’s intervention. He added that roughly 60 per cent of Karachi fell under the control of cantonments where disorder and chaos was prevalent.

He said the citizens had a right to know where funds had been raised through parking fee and advertising revenues from humungous billboards was being spent. The jails in the city need more than overhaul, Awan said, calling the jail situation the most neglected part of our criminal justice system.

Karachi Editor Club President Mubashir Mir said there was plenty of noise around the Safe City project but it seemed it was all for the sake of publicity. The project was talked about for years, there were many meetings held at the CM house, we heard a huge budget was also allocated for the cause but all of it boiled down to humdrum press coverage and nothing more, he added.

He said that not even a pilot of the Safe City project was found anywhere. The government must be held accountable for the budget and planning that was allocated for the project, he maintained.

He lamented that Karachi was a safe haven for criminals. Former University of Sindh vice chancellor Prof Dr Fateh Mohammed Burfat said Karachi had severe ownership problems. The city had a population of roughly 400,000 back in 1947 but today, there was no reliable data that could give any idea of where the population stood, he remarked.