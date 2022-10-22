State Life partners with DIB

KARACHI: State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) to offer Shariah-compliant financial solutions to DIB customers across the country, a statement said on Friday.

As per the agreement, SLIC and DIB will jointly work on life and health takaful plans for Roshan Digital Account (RDA) holders and collectively market the product to other areas such as in the GCC market where SLIC has a strong footing.

Moreover, the partnership will lay the foundation for collaboration in other areas such as aeneral takaful for assets, DIB employee health coverage, treasury bills, and Sukuks etc. for DIB customers as well.

The signing ceremony was held at DIB’s head office in Karachi, which was attended by senior management from SLIC as well as DIB.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Shoaib Javed Hussain, chairman State Life, said the partnership would bring together the two organisations with a shared vision of ensuring inclusion and protection of people.