NPL quarterly profit up 3pc

KARACHI: Nishat Power Limited (NPL) has posted a 3 percent rise in its first-quarter net profit on an increase in its sales.

In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday, the company reported a net profit of Rs943.136 million for the quarter ended September 30, up from Rs915.047 million in the same period the previous year.

The company announced an interim cash dividend of Rs2 per share for the first quarter.

Earnings per share came in at Rs2.664/share, compared with Rs2.584/share same quarter last year. NPL said its revenue for the quarter rose to Rs11.447 billion, compared with Rs5.729 billion a year earlier. The cost of sales was recorded at Rs10.333 billion from Rs4.728 billion.