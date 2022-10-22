MARI’s profit jumps 40pc in Q1

KARACHI: Mari Petroleum Company Limited on Friday reported a 40 percent rise in its first-quarter (Q1) net profit on an increase in its sales.

In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the company reported a net profit of Rs12.714 billion for the quarter ended September 30, up from Rs9.098 billion in the same period the previous year.

The company skipped any payout for the period.

Earnings per share came in at Rs95.31/share, compared with Rs68.21/share same quarter last year.

The company said its gross sales for the quarter rose to Rs35.760 billion, compared with Rs23.448 billion a year earlier.