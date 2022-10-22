ACE Money joins hands with BAHL

MANCHESTER: ACE Money Transfer, a UK-based international remittance service provider, has joined hands with Bank Al Habib (BAHL), launching an awareness campaign to promote legal channels of remittances to Pakistan, a statement said on Friday.

The awareness would offer free money transfers to Pakistan with a transfer speed of merely 7-seconds, and enhanced security, BAHL said in a press release.

Over 950 buses across multiple cities in the UK, 100 roadside posters, and 25 underground tube stations across London had been utilised in educating the expat community to opt for a legal and reliable remittance channel to stimulate Pakistan’s economy by discouraging illegal and undocumented money transfers, it added.

Speaking on the collaboration, Rashid Ashraf, CEO of ACE Money Transfer, said, "Expats sending remittance consider many factors, but the transfer cost, exchange rates, speed, and security are a few primary concerns.”

Aun Ali, group head at Business of Bank AL Habib, said the collaboration would help both organisations in serving Pakistani expatriates for instant and a secure transaction processing.