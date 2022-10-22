Fly Jinnah to make maiden flight

KARACHI: A new low-cost carrier Fly Jinnah is all set to start its flight operations in Pakistan from November 1st, a statement said on Friday.

The airline will commence its commercial operations with 4 domestic routes connecting Karachi to Islamabad, Lahore, Quetta, and Peshawar.

The carrier said it would operate its inaugural flight from Karachi to Islamabad on October 31 to mark launch of the airline’s commercial operation. It will start its operations with a fleet of three Airbus A320-200 aircraft.