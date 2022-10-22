Gold sheds Rs500/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs500 per tola on Friday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs147,400 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs428 to Rs126,372.
In the international market, gold rates decreased by $14 to $1,623 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,590 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,363.16. Local jewelers said prices in the local market remained down by Rs700 as compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.
