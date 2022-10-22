Women shoppers

LAHORE: It is high time that the manufacturers and service providers improve the quality of their products as consumers now prefer quality products at bargain prices. The consumers now have the choice to select from the best at the price they can afford.

Pakistan is a male dominated culture, but urban women monopolise buying options which command over 60 percent of the sales turnover in value in the country.

These women tend to buy the best at bargain price.

Buying trends are rapidly changing from small retailers to larger chain stores, from generic products to brands and from brick and mortar to e-commerce. Marketing now is not limited to billboards, or media advertisements.

Marketers engage prospective consumers through SMS, e-mails, social media like Facebook and so on. Consumers now have a clear and large choice to select from a variety of similar products.

In fact, the consumers also go through the comments of the previous buyers of the product they desire to purchase on the Facebook account of the company.

Only 40 percent of our population lives in cities and 60 percent in rural areas. The spending in terms of value is higher in urban regions and it is safely 60 percent or more in cities and 40 percent or less in villages. The trend is slowly improving in rural regions due to advanced communication and setting up of brand outlets in villages as well.

The retailers should know that selling substandard products is now becoming increasingly difficult to sell to women who research their purchases carefully.

Women are intelligent about the worth of the product and are more aware of their own preferences.

Women make quality products instantly successful, while flawed products become junk immediately after launch.

Women have an eagle eye on price and value. They evaluate the quality minutely before buying. They have an idea of the retail and stock price of the product, and they know how to bargain the best price.

In cities, middle-class women are working hard to live a quality, balanced and independent life.

They are smart bargain hunters, who adopt well-defined strategies for the things they want to buy. They save as much money as possible.

A visit to Pakistani markets and bazaars in cities would reveal women control or influence more than 60 percent of discretionary spending. Some of them are executives in various business concerns.

In cities many women executives earn more than their spouses. Majority of the adult ladies boast that they are the major shoppers for the family.

Saving is a compulsion for most of them. As they are usually the ones who manage the monthly budget; they shop within their means.