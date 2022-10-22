‘Festival of North to help promote SMEs’

LAHORE: A four-day business and cultural fair in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) ‘Festival of North’ will help promote tourism-based small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the country, a statement said on Friday.

Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) CEO Hashim Raza said that while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the fair jointly organised by SMEDA and PTDC in GB’s upper Hunza town Passu.

He was of the view that tourism is closely linked with the SMEs in hospitality services, tour guides, sports activities, and products like souvenirs, eatables, and handicrafts.

The ceremony was largely attended by the local and foreign tourists along with high officials of SMEDA, PTDC, and GB government.

The festival is furnished with local SMEs stalls displaying handicrafts, food Items, horticultural products and the services related with tourism sector, besides the cultural activities like camping, bonfire, fruit plucking, and local traditional music. It will continue till October 23rd.

“People of GB are unable to take full advantage of the growing tourism in Pakistan due to the limited range of products and services, which also lack in product development, diversification, categories, packaging, visibility and marketing,” Raza said.

Though services had been improved but were still not at par with world standards, he added.

SMEDA CEO informed that tourism had been identified in the recent SME Policy as a priority sector, and promotion of SMEs within the tourism sector was part of the main action plan of the policy. Festival of North would prove to be a strong opening towards the direction by bringing stakeholders of the sector together, he said.

“This is our first year and we will focus on brining tourists to SMEs at the festival,” he said, adding that products would be displayed and through other attractions, people would be encouraged to buy SME products and services.

He apprised that the ministry of Industries and Production and GB government were fully supporting the initiative, and Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) had partnered as a main organiser along with the private sector that had also stepped up with active participation.

“We will work with local SMEs throughout the next year and keep improving their standards for a bigger better festival in 2023.”

Under the current fair, festivities had been spread from Passu to various towns across Gojal valley, he said, assuring that the festival would be continued as an annual episode by focusing on improvement and diversification of the products and services of the local SMEs.