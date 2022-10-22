Stocks inch up, but political worries linger

Stocks inched up on Friday, lifted by blue-chip shares, but gains were limited by political uncertainty after the election commission disqualified the former prime minister Imran Khan on corruption charges.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index gained 76.44 points or 0.18 percent to close at 42,213.48 points. The highest index of the day remained at 42,245.51 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 41,790.65 points.

The KSE-30 index also increased by 52.53 points or 0.34 percent to close at 15,564.45 points.

Traded shares increased by 22 million shares to 289.586 million shares from 267.572 million shares. The trading value rose to Rs7.870 billion from Rs6.281 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs6.839 trillion from Rs6.832 trillion. Out of 338 companies active in the session, 136 closed in green, 176 in red and 26 remained unchanged.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said another directionless range-bound session was witnessed at the PSX. “Political ambiguity caused the market to trade sideways throughout the first session, and the rupee's continued devaluation versus the US dollar discouraged investors,” it said. “However, once the session resumed, the market fell over 343.40 points as a result of the Election Commission's announcement of its decision to disqualify the former prime minister, despite that value buying was witnessed in the last trading hour which resulted in the index to close in the green.”

Decent volumes were recorded in the main board as third-tier companies continued to be in the spotlight, said the report.

Analyst Nabeel Haroon at Topline Securities said the market opened on a negative note in the second half of the trading session on news that the election commission disqualified PTI chief Imran Khan. “However, value buying came in closing hours of the trade as the index managed to close in the green zone,” he said.

A major contribution to the index came from HUBC, ENGRO, MCB, MARI & RMPL, as they cumulatively contributed 98.3 points to the index. On the flip side, PSO, FFC, FATIMA, MTL & UBL lost value to weigh down on the index by 42 points.

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Rafhan Maize, which rose by Rs680 to Rs10,680 per share, followed by Gatron Ind., which increased by Rs27 to Rs416 per share. A significant decline was noted in shares of Sapphire FiberXD, which fell by Rs82 to Rs1,018 per share, followed by Siemens Pak., which decreased by Rs23.87 to Rs781.97 per share.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stock closed bullish in the earnings season led by oil scrips amid strong financial results and higher global crude oil prices.

"Midsession pressure remained on political noise after ECP disqualification of the PTI chief," he said.

Sectors contributing to the performance included E&P’s (47.2 points), power generation & distribution (20.2 points), refinery (15.7 points), fertilizer (15.7 points) and food & personal care products (13.1 points).

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 30.622 million shares that dropped by 4 paisas to Rs1.52 per share. It was followed by Pak Refinery with 21.049 million shares that closed higher by 38 paisas to Rs17.81 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Nishat PowerXD, Cnergyico PK, Dewan Cement, Hascol Petrol, Nishat ChunPow, Yousuf Weaving, Loads Limited and G3 Technologies.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 60.419 million shares from 50.682 million shares.