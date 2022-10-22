Higher milk prices raise SPI 0.35 percent WoW

KARACHI: Soaring prices of milk and perishables pushed weekly inflation up 0.35 percent week-on-week and 27.13 percent year-on-year during the seven-day period ended October 20, increasing the miseries of low and middle income Pakistanis.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data issued on Friday attributed the wow increase in the sensitive price indicator (SPI) to the rising prices of salt (4.84 percent), bananas (3.79 percent), tomatoes (2.63 percent), powdered milk (2.22 percent), long cloth (2.21 percent), georgette (1.90 percent), firewood (1.57 percent), shirting (1.33 percent), tea (1.24 percent), fresh milk (1.23 percent), cooked beef (1.21 percent), and rice irri-6/9 (1.02).

During the previous week ended October 13, SPI decreased 0.57 percent WoW and increased 28.44 percent YoY.

Different weightages are assigned to various commodities in the SPI basket. Commodities with the highest weights for the lowest quintile include milk (17.5449 percent), electricity (8.3627 percent), wheat flour (6.1372 percent), sugar (5.1148 percent), firewood (5.0183 percent), long cloth (4.2221 percent), and vegetable ghee (3.2833 percent).

Of these commodities, prices of milk, sugar, firewood, and long cloth increased; wheat flour and vegetable ghee declined; whereas price of electricity was unchanged.

Fahad Rauf, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, said that inflation increased mainly on account of milk price, as it has a weight of 18.4 percent in the overall SPI basket for the combined group.

“Milk prices increased mainly in Karachi to Rs198/litre (+10 percent WoW) and Larkana to Rs193/litre (+12 WoW),” he said.

He estimated that October consumer price index (CPI) would clock in at 4.0 percent month-on-month (25.7 percent YoY vs 23.2 percent in September), with house rent revision, higher perishable prices, and low base effect of electricity charges in September 2022 (adjustment of June FCA relief of Rs10/kwh) as main drivers.

Despite the so-called relief provided in electricity by the government, consumers have been paying excessively high energy bills, with some even posting on social media for crowdsourcing to pay their power bills.

According to the PBS data, compared to the same period last year, electricity charges have declined 45.61 percent to Rs3.47/unit from Rs6.38/unit during the week ended October 21, 2021; however, consumers have been facing excessive charges under several heads in their power bills. Feroze Ali, a resident of Metroville said his power bill was Rs17,263 without an air conditioner.

“I pay Rs22,000 in rent, and now this power bill is giving me extreme anxiety. From where will I pay the bill and also manage the rest of my expenses?” he asked.

PBS compiles SPI via collecting prices of 51 essential items from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country. During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 23 (45.10 percent) items increased, 14 (27.45 percent) items decreased and prices of 14 (27.45 percent) items remained stable.

Prices of perishables like tomatoes and onions also remain on an upwards trajectory because of continuing supply constraints caused by the devastating floods in Pakistan and hindrances in imports of the commodities.

People from different parts of Karachi have been paying up to Rs320/kg for tomatoes and more than Rs150/kg for onions.

Another essential commodity that recorded a price surge was powdered milk. The price of a 390 gram polybag of NIDO has risen by Rs13.52 to stand at Rs622.13 from last week’s Rs608.61, showing an increase of 2.22 percent. Compared to the same week last year, powdered milk has jumped up Rs126.13 or 25.43 percent from Rs496/bag.