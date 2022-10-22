Rupee snaps 7-day losing streak on ADB loan

KARACHI: The rupee broke the dollar’s rally after seven consecutive sessions on Friday, closing slightly higher against the greenback after the Asian Development Bank (ADB) agreed to lend $1.5 billion to Pakistan in the wake of devastating floods in the country, dealers said.

The local unit ended the day at 220.84 per dollar, compared with Thursday’s closing of 220.95 in the interbank market. It gained 0.05 percent versus the greenback.

In the open market, the domestic currency appreciated by 50 paisas to close at 224.90 against the dollar.

“The news of approving financing for Pakistan from the ADB helped improve investor sentiment, lending support to the rupee,” said a currency dealer.

Besides, positive news from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) would help the rupee post further gains in the coming days, the dealer added.

The ADB has approved $1.5 billion in financing to help Pakistan’s government provide social protection, promote food security, and support employment for its people amid devastating floods and global supply chain disruptions, it said in a statement.

Though the country’s current account deficit has fallen, the biggest challenge now is to reduce the burden of foreign debt repayment, which seems challenging on uncertainty on debt rollover amid bad global financial markets.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves slightly rose by $4 million to $13.250 billion during the week ended October 14. However, the foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan remained flat standing at $7.597 billion, enough to cover about one month of imports.