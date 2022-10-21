Gen Bajwa lauds UAE role in global, regional affairs

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Alzaabi Thursday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the GHQ and expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan.

The UAE ambassador also offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims and hoped for early rehabilitation of the affected people, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence and security cooperation and regional security situation came under discussion.

The COAS said Pakistan valued Emirate’s role in global and regional affairs and looked forward to enhance bilateral relationship. Both sides agreed to further enhance cordial relations and enduring strategic partnership.

The COAS appreciated phenomenal support provided by the UAE government for the flood affected people. Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Alzaabi appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

It would be merit to refer that the UAE was the first brotherly country that extended generous assistance for the flood victims and an air-bridge was established between the two countries for supply of the required material.

Alzaabi was among the ambassadors posted in Pakistan who personally visited the flood-hit areas and expressed solidarity with the victims.